Friday, July 07, 2023
PM says Israel committing war crimes against Palestinians

Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Israel, encouraged by global silence and with­out any care for the consequences, was commit­ting war crimes against Palestinians in the Oc­cupied West Bank. “The killing of 12 Palestinians including five children as a result of the Israeli ae­rial and ground operations in Jenin Refugee Camp may just be a statistic to the world, but they are real people of flesh and blood who are being mas­sacred for demanding their fundamental rights,” he wrote on Twitter. 

The prime minister said the sight of thousands of refugees being forced to flee the camp owing to Israeli air strikes would continue to haunt the world’s conscience.

