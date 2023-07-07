PM Shehbaz, Dr Fowzia discuss Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case

ISLAMABAD - Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s Sister Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. During the meeting, Dr. Fowzia thanked the Prime Min­ister for his leadership and the cooperation that had been ex­tended to her on his directions by the Foreign Ministry for as­sisting her secure US visa and arranging her meetings with Dr. Aafia in the U.S. prison. She said this was her first oppor­tunity to meet her sister since she was imprisoned nearly fif­teen years ago and was able to meet her for three consecu­tive days. She also briefed the Prime Minister about the steps she planned to pursue for the expeditious release of Dr. Aa­fia. The Prime Minister listened empathetically as Dr. Fow­zia narrated the impressions of her meeting with her sister Dr. Aafia. He emphasized that the Government remains com­mitted to extend fullest coop­eration to her in the struggle to pursue justice for her sister and will make every effort to ensure the well-being and re­lease of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. The Prime Minister directed the Foreign Ministry to remain ful­ly engaged with the U.S. Gov­ernment, as well as Pakistan’s Mission in Washington, for Dr. Aafia’s well-being and for her early release. He directed the Foreign Ministry to extend full support to Dr. Fowzia for her next visit to the U.S. The Prime Minister also constituted a Ministerial committee that will gear up efforts for early re­lease of Dr. Aafia. This was the second meeting of the Prime Minister with Dr. Fowzia with­in the last three months. Earli­er, the Prime Minister had met Dr. Fowzia before she depart­ed for the U.S. to meet Dr. Aa­fia Siddiqui at the FMC Prison.