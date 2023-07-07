PM Shehbaz, Dr Fowzia discuss Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case

ISLAMABAD - Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s Sister Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. During the meeting, Dr. Fowzia thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership and the cooperation that had been extended to her on his directions by the Foreign Ministry for assisting her secure US visa and arranging her meetings with Dr. Aafia in the U.S. prison. She said this was her first opportunity to meet her sister since she was imprisoned nearly fifteen years ago and was able to meet her for three consecutive days. She also briefed the Prime Minister about the steps she planned to pursue for the expeditious release of Dr. Aafia. The Prime Minister listened empathetically as Dr. Fowzia narrated the impressions of her meeting with her sister Dr. Aafia. He emphasized that the Government remains committed to extend fullest cooperation to her in the struggle to pursue justice for her sister and will make every effort to ensure the well-being and release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. The Prime Minister directed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the U.S. Government, as well as Pakistan’s Mission in Washington, for Dr. Aafia’s well-being and for her early release. He directed the Foreign Ministry to extend full support to Dr. Fowzia for her next visit to the U.S. The Prime Minister also constituted a Ministerial committee that will gear up efforts for early release of Dr. Aafia. This was the second meeting of the Prime Minister with Dr. Fowzia within the last three months. Earlier, the Prime Minister had met Dr. Fowzia before she departed for the U.S. to meet Dr. Aafia Siddiqui at the FMC Prison.