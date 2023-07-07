PM Shehbaz inaugurates Land Information and Management System

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, on Friday inaugurated the Land Information and Management System (LIMS).

The system, first of its kind in the country, would revolutionise agriculture – the sector that contributes almost 25 pc to the country’s GDP.

LIMS would facilitate decrease in imports and increase in exports, fulfil the food needs of the increasing population, and increase the food security of the country. It would also notify farmers of climate change, review crops though satellites, and inform about fertliser, water, and spray needs of agrarian lands.

The system would also give farmers access to markets, increase the production at low-producing lands, and facilitate the work on lands, crops, weather, water resources, and killing insects. Data collected through the system would help address difficulties, hurdles, and challenges posed in decision-making.

Apart from this, the system would help generate resources for job opportunities for the youth, and restore unirrigated and wasted land. Cooperation with Saudi Arabia, China, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain would help increase Pakistan’s exports.

As for the irrigation system, new canals would be constructed and other irrigation methods like drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, and circular irrigation would be implemented.