PM woos UAE investment in alternate energy

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Thursday urged the com­panies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to exploit Pa­kistan’s potential in the alter­nate energy sector, citing his government’s plan to generate 10,000 megawatt of solar en­ergy. The prime minister, in his remarks at a signing ceremony of a memorandum of under­standing (MoU) with the UAE for development of renewable energy projects in Pakistan, said it was an opportunity for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. Secretary Pow­er Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial and Undersecretary of Ministry of Energy and In­frastructure of UAE Sharif al Olama signed the MoU as the prime minister and visiting President Designate COP28 and Minister for Industries and Technologies of UAE Sultan Al Jaber witnessed the ceremo­ny. The prime minister said his government was ready to give a detailed presentation to the UAE firms on Pakistan’s poten­tial and his government’s pol­icies on the alternate energy, including the 10,000 MW so­lar energy generation project. He said Pakistan was rich with “wonderful sunrays” in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed the resolve that his govern­ment would make all-out ef­forts to convert the MoU into agreement and for its swift re­alisation. The prime minister also thanked the UAE for invit­ing Pakistan to the COP28 to be held in the Emirates by end of this year.