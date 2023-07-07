Police decide to insert Imran in 2 terrorism cases

RAWALPINDI - The investigators of Rawalpindi police have decided to nominate former premier and chief of PTI Imran Khan in two terrorism cases including GHQ attack case, sources informed on Thursday.
The decision was made by the city police in the light of orders of joint investigation team (JIT) probing the May 9 riots, they said.
However, the office of city police chief Rawalpindi issued no official statement in this regard, the sources mentioned.
Legal experts said that the investigators will charge Imran Khan under plotting the attack on GHQ and inciting the party workers for violence.
They also said that the police may arrest Imran Khan after inserting new sections in the two FIRs already lodged with Police Stations RA Bazaar and New Town for attacking GHQ and the office of an intelligence agency located on Murree Road.
It may be noted here that hundreds of violent protestors of PTI had launched massive attack on GHQ and the office of a spy agency on May 9 apparently to register their protest against the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan in a corruption case.
Former Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and more than 300 other party workers have already been nominated in a terrorism case with RA Bazaar police.