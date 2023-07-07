Police intensify crackdown against vehicles plying with tinted glasses

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police continued crackdown against vehicles having black paper and tinted glasses. Special squads are constituted to take action against the vehicles, infomed a police spokesman on Thursday.

According to him, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police Traffic Division commander SSP Syed Mustafa Tanvir constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with tinted glasses and black papers in the capital.

Following these directions, the Islamabad capital police aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws.

Islamabad capital police officials are well-trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens in a professional manner.

Citizens are requested to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads, the role of the citizens is also very important in implementation of traffic rules. Obeying traffic rules can save your and the lives of others as well, never violate traffic laws and be a responsible citizen.

Islamic Relief, Islamabad police join hands

The Islamic Relief and the Islamabad Capital Police are joining forces to enhance the well-being of police personnel and citizens through a strategic partnership focused on mutual cooperation.

In pursuit of this objective, both entities are proud to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art Training and Leadership Centre at the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Centre aims to equip the youth with essential modern technical skills, e-commerce expertise, and business acumen. By meeting the evolving requirements of today’s dynamic professional landscape, this center will serve as a catalyst for personal growth, development, and success.

During a visit to the Police Lines Headquarters, a delegation from Islamic Relief had the opportunity to engage with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that, the Training and Leadership Centre, with its contemporary infrastructure and cutting-edge resources, will serve as a hub for cultivating talent and fostering innovation. It will offer a comprehensive training curriculum designed to develop critical skills and nurture entrepreneurial spirit among the youth. The collaborative efforts between Islamic Relief and Islamabad Capital Police underscore their shared vision of a safer, prosperous, and empowered community.