Police Khidmat centres issued 12,749 medico-legal certificates this year

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday said that 13 Police Khidmat Centers, operat­ing in government hospitals of the provincial capital, were serving as vital service points for citizens, providing round-the-clock assis­tance and issued a total of 12,749 medico-legal certificates, this year, to facilitate legal proceedings. In a statement issued here, the CCPO said that khidmat counter at Gener­al Hospital had issued 2,448 certifi­cates, followed by Jinnah Hospital with 1,969, Services Hospital with 1,525, Mian Munshi Hospital with 1,398, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospi­tal with 1,048, Mayo Hospital with 624, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with 461, and Nawaz Sharif Hospital with 361 medico-legal certificates. Similarly, rural health centers in Barki had issued 648 certificates, Awan Dhaywala with 856, Manga Mandi with 496, Raiwind Rural Health Center with 516, and Chung Rural Health Center with 398 med­ico-legal certificates. Overall, a total of 3,067 police officials and their families had also benefited from the facilities provided through police khidmat centers this year, he add­ed. The CCPO emphasized that the timely issuance of medico-legal cer­tificates had significantly aided citi­zens in their legal affairs. Moreover, the khidmat centers had played a crucial role in providing support and assistance during medical and legal procedures for victims of ac­cidents and other incidents. These centers had actively aided police personnel in medical police veri­fications and treatment, further strengthening their effectiveness and impact, he added.