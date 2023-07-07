Preparations of the Election Commission  

It is clear from the details of the meeting of the Election Commission chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja on Monday that the said institution is equipped with basic planning for the new general elections, election materials and ballot papers have been purchased, and the draught list of The polling station is ready while work is going on for registration, exclusion, and verification of voters as per the law, the last date of which is July 13.

The basic work on other Issues is complete, and the Election Commission is in touch with the central and provincial governments and other relevant institutions to ensure the conduct of general elections on time.

The constitutional term of the current National Assembly and government is ending in August, after which the phase for the establishment of caretaker governments in the centre and provinces and the start of election activities will begin.

The possibilities of delaying the 2023 elections by some constituencies in the past months are being negated by some statements of the parties in the current government and the visits of the members of the assembly to their constituencies.

Some time ago, it was suggested that along with the elections of the National Assembly and active provincial assemblies, the elections of the dissolved Punjab and KP assemblies should also be held. Now it seems that all these elections will be held simultaneously.

It should be expected that the general elections will be held in a timely manner as per the constitutional requirements, and no one will have an opportunity to dispute their results.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.