President for boosting Pak-Qatar economic ties

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan wanted to expand trade and investment relations with Qatar and translate the brotherly relations into mutually beneficial economic ties.

“Pakistan desires a partnership with Qatar in the energy sector and looks forward to Qatari investments in various sectors of the economy,” he said in a meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Faisal Al-Thani, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president appreciated the Government of Qatar for hosting the Pakistani diaspora which served as a strong bridge between the two brotherly countries. He expressed the hope that Qatar would increase the number of skilled Pakistani workers and would open more visa facilities in Pakistan. He lauded the leadership of Qatar for making efforts against Islamophobia, adding that the Islamic world needed to make collective efforts against the rising tide of Islamophobia in the world.

He also highlighted the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the persecution of minorities, especially Muslims, in India. He underlined that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the atrocities being committed by the Indian Security Forces in IIOJK continued to threaten regional peace and security.

Regarding Afghanistan, the president said that Pakistan and Qatar should continue to work together for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as the provision of necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The president appreciated the leadership of Qatar for making excellent arrangements for the FIFA World Cup 2022, saying that Qatar had done a commendable job by successfully organizing such a mega sports event. He also thanked Qatar for providing humanitarian relief and assistance to Pakistan during last year’s floods.

The president wished the ambassador success for his future and appreciated his contributions towards further strengthening all-around cooperation in areas of mutual interest between Pakistan and Qatar.