Promotion of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products at world forums to help industry grow

Promotion of export-oriented industries and made-in-Pakistan products at the world exhibitions will encourage the overall business environment in the country, said Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Assistant Manager Textile and Leather Division at the Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Talking to WealthPK, Soomro said the importance of world exhibitions can be gauged from the fact that every developing country hosts them to promote their respective products to attract international buyers.

“The TDAP has been focusing on these parameters and arranging international exhibitions for different sectors to promote made-in-Pakistan products at the world forums,” he said.

Soomro said TEXPO-2023 was arranged in May this year to promote Pakistan’s textile sector. The exhibition presented a common platform for the textile units to showcase their products, such as leather garments, gloves, footwear, cotton, embroidery & lace, readymade garments, home linen, towel, hosiery art silk, sportswear & functional fabrics, lace & accessories, denim, knitwear, for the international buyers to get access to the foreign markets.

“The importance of these world exhibitions is inevitable not only to showcase the products and services, but it is also an effective platform to share and learn new skills and expertise with the companies of the rest of the world.”

“Pakistan desperately needs an effective mechanism to attend and host the world expos to get foreign buyers for its products. Similarly, these exhibitions should also be held with the support of local manufacturing industries,” Soomro added.

Ijazur Rehman, Chief Executive Pakistan Carpets Training Institute, said the Pakistan Carpet Association is going to host an international exhibition of hand-knitted carpets in Pakistan in October 2023 to get access to the foreign markets.

“Approximately 40-50 exhibitions are being held annually in Pakistan, which need to be enhanced with the support of local industries. The respective authorities of the chambers of commerce should also come forward to organize such exhibitions,” said Ijazur Rehman.

“Pakistan needs to arrange at least 200 exhibitions to enhance economic activities and to attract the international markets. The Pakistan Carpet Association is taking all possible steps on its own to attract the foreign buyers,” he said, adding that the TDAP and Pakistan’s embassies abroad should also play a more key and effective role in this regard.

“The World Carpet Exhibition, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from October 4-6 this year, is likely to attract international buyers who have never travelled to Pakistan, so the government and related institutions are requested to play their role in providing technical and financial support at such international exhibitions for promotion and marketing of Pakistani products.”

Buyers from more than 35 countries are expected to participate in the exhibition, and hopes are high that this year too, like the previous year, multi-million-dollar deals would be signed, which would support the industry and bring valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan, he added.

“The major markets for our products are limited, as we export our major products only to the US, China, Afghanistan, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Italy, France and Spain. Diversified efforts are inevitable for Pakistani products because our exports have the potential to boost the country’s economy by exploring new export destinations across the world,” Ijazur Rahman maintained.