PTI concerned over non-invitation of EU observers for general polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday ex­pressed its serious concerns over the Election Com­mission’s alleged decision not to invite the European Union election observer mission along with other foreign observers for the forthcoming general elec­tions. The opposition party added that this would put a serious question mark on the fairness of the polls.

In a statement, PTI Central Information Sec­retary Raoof Hasan said that free, fair, and trans­parent polls were an important constitutional re­quirement and the very essence of democracy.

He said that it was a mandatory exercise to invite election observers from important inter­national institutions including the EU to ensure transparency in the polls. He maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s refusal to invite representatives of international institutions including the EU election observer mission for the elections was worrisome and concerning.

Hasan said that the statement of Michael Gahler, the head of the European Parliament’s Elections Observer Mission, pertaining to the priorities of the ECP and the prospects of elections in Pakistan was meaningful. His remarks came a day after Gahler told a select group of Pakistani journalists that the EU may not send its election observers to Pakistan this year because they are not sure that general elections would be held in time which are due in October this year. He further said that poll observers had not received a formal invitation from the Pakistani government till yet.

PTI secretary information Hasan underlined that the role of the ECP regarding holding free, fair and transparent elections was criminally dis­appointing, adding that the EU mission was un­certain about holding of the elections in Pakistan, which was detrimental to Pakistan and democracy.

He further said that holding elections without interference and state engineering was a guaran­tor to enhance the prestige of Pakistan in the co­mity of nations. He maintained that transparent elections free from bullying and rigging was the main key to get Pakistan out of the current crises.