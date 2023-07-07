PTI finalises plan for ‘peaceful’ protests against Quran desecration

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Thursday finalized its prepa­rations to hold “peaceful” protest demonstrations against desecra­tion of the Holy Quran across the country after Friday prayers.

The PTI leadership hammered out the plan of countrywide protests on the call of its Chairman Imran Khan, according to the details shared by the party’s Central Secretariat.

As per the plan, places have been identified across the country for nationwide protests, which would be held at all important places in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa (KP) and Balochistan.

All PTI workers would participate in the peaceful demonstrations to record their protest against the un­fortunate act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In Punjab, PTI would hold protests in Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwa­li, Bhakkar and Sargodha. Similarly, in west Punjab, protests would be held in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Okara. PTI will stage demon­strations at various places in Sindh including Malir and Korangi areas of Karachi besides Hyderabad, and Jam­shoro. In KP, protests will be held in Mohmand, Swabi, Malakand, Torghar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Swat, Buner, Ba­jaur, Charsadda and district Khyber.