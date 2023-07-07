Rain-wind/thundershower expected in most parts of country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavyfall is also expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit seventeen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather and chances of rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramula, Jammu and Shopian, while cloudy and rain with wind thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Pulwama and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen, Jammu twenty-five and Leh ten degree centigrade.