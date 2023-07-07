Ramiz Raja set to make commentary return 

LAHORE - Former captain Ramiz Raja will return as commentator for the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Raja, who is a renowned commentator, will call action during the series which begins later this month. “Camera, Sound and Action! Back in the comm box for Pak-SL series,” tweeted Ramiz Raja. The former opener has been away from the commentary box since September 2021, when he was elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of three years. However, Raja, along with other PCB members, was removed from the post after just one year and was replaced by a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi. The first Test of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16 and the two teams will then travel to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from July 24 till 28.