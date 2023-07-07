Rehabilitation of damaged schools in Bara underway

KHYBER - After the restoration of normalcy in the region, the rehabilitation of damaged educational institutions is currently underway. The construction work on various schools in the Bara sub-division of Khyber district was inspected by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Finance).

It should be noted that over the past two decades, more than 120 government-run schools were destroyed due to militancy. ADC Haseeb-ur-Rehman, along with the sub-divisional officer (C&W) and a proficient technical team from P&D, visited and assessed the reconstruction progress of 17 educational institutions in Karigar Gari, Ameer Khan Kalley, Alam Godar, Malan Gari, Aqil Jan Kalley, Aman Talab, Samand Kalley Aka Khel, Jamal Baz Kalley, Shalobar, Noor Muhammad Kalley, Akhun Talab, and Gul Meran Kalley.

During the visit, the administrative officials stated that the reconstruction work on 50 destroyed schools had been initiated and was being closely monitored by the technical team. The respective department and contractors were given directives to ensure the timely completion of the work.