Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 put on high alert to cope with possible flood

Rescue 1122 put on high alert to cope with possible flood
Web Desk
4:14 PM | July 07, 2023
National

The emergency service, Rescue 1122, which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, has been put on high alert to tackle emergencies.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas, particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert around the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue 1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai during the flood and follow instructions given by the departments concerned. However, the administration had also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation, he added.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha had completed the cleanliness work of Nullah Lai. 

Fifty die in country as monsoon rains wreak havoc on hearth and home

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023