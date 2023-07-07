Retired F-7 fighter jet installed at picnic point

ISLAMABAD - Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Co. (PMLTC) has funded the installation of a retired F-7 fighter jet to enhance the appeal of the Mehran Paradise picnic point in Hala town, Matiari district, Sindh.

This was announced by Syed Gulfam Kazmi, Chairman of the Civil Society Sindh (Hala), an organisation dedicated to improving tourist facilities at the famous picnic spot on the banks of the River Indus, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

PMLTC, owned by a Chinese electric power company, constructed Pakistan’s first High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission line between Matiari and Lahore.

Kazmi informed Gwadar Pro that PMLTC contributed Rs900,000 to the installation of the retired fighter jet, which was donated by the Pakistan Air Force.

He also stated that Chinese officials from PMLTC are expected to visit Mehran Paradise and announce further support for improving facilities at this popular recreational spot.

As a token of appreciation for their support, the Civil Society presented a shield to a Pakistani official from PMLTC. The China-made F-7 fighter jets, a symbol of China-Pakistan defense cooperation, have long served in the Pakistan Air Force.