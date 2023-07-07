Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Retired F-7 fighter jet installed at picnic point

Retired F-7 fighter jet installed at picnic point
INP
July 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Co. (PMLTC) has funded the installation of a retired F-7 fighter jet to enhance the appeal of the Mehran Paradise picnic point in Hala town, Matiari district, Sindh.

This was announced by Syed Gulfam Kazmi, Chairman of the Civil Society Sindh (Hala), an organisation dedicated to improving tourist facilities at the famous picnic spot on the banks of the River Indus, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

PMLTC, owned by a Chinese electric power company, constructed Pakistan’s first High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission line between Matiari and Lahore.

Kazmi informed Gwadar Pro that PMLTC contributed Rs900,000 to the installation of the retired fighter jet, which was donated by the Pakistan Air Force.

He also stated that Chinese officials from PMLTC are expected to visit Mehran Paradise and announce further support for improving facilities at this popular recreational spot.

Pakistan slams UN report for not recording plight of occupied Palestinian, Kashmiri children

As a token of appreciation for their support, the Civil Society presented a shield to a Pakistani official from PMLTC. The China-made F-7 fighter jets, a symbol of China-Pakistan defense cooperation, have long served in the Pakistan Air Force.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023