SC moved to ban PTI over anti-state acts

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Thursday urged to declare the acts of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), its chairman, office bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, de­fence, burning and looting public as­sets etc are totally unconstitution­al and thus their party is liable to be dissolved. Muhammad Awn Saqlain alias Awn Chaudhry filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitu­tion and cited Secretaries Ministries of Law, Interior, Cabinet Division, and Defence, Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI President Ch Pervaiz Ela­hi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Secretary Punjab and Defence Minister as respondents.

In his petition, he questioned whether PTI indulged in terrorism by attacking the institutions, de­fence, house of Corp Commander and damaging other offices is liable to the dissolved.

The petitioner said that the in­alienable right of the people of Pa­kistan and their fundamental rights, liberty have been seriously dam­aged by the acts of the PTI, its chair­man, office bearers and workers. The acts of these people are dan­gerous to the constitution and dem­ocratic dispensation and thus their party is liable to be dissolved.

These acts are totally unconsti­tutional violative of the fundamen­tal rights and various provisions of the Constitution including Articles 3,4,5,6,9,14,15,22,24,29,39 and 40 of the Constitution.

Awn maintained that Imran Khan and his party have literally destroyed the fabric of the society by attack­ing the institutions and making hate speeches against the integrity and dignity of the country and its insti­tutions. He added that the freedom of speech and expression are funda­mental rights. However, these rights cannot be used to denigrate or un­dermine the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pa­kistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality or in rela­tion to contempt of court, or commis­sion of or incitement to an offence. He also said that the PTI’s leadership created hatred amongst people, they abused, threatened, advocating vio­lence and this was broadcast by the private channels.