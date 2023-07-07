SC moved to ban PTI over anti-state acts

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Thursday urged to declare the acts of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), its chairman, office bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets etc are totally unconstitutional and thus their party is liable to be dissolved. Muhammad Awn Saqlain alias Awn Chaudhry filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and cited Secretaries Ministries of Law, Interior, Cabinet Division, and Defence, Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI President Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Secretary Punjab and Defence Minister as respondents.
In his petition, he questioned whether PTI indulged in terrorism by attacking the institutions, defence, house of Corp Commander and damaging other offices is liable to the dissolved.
The petitioner said that the inalienable right of the people of Pakistan and their fundamental rights, liberty have been seriously damaged by the acts of the PTI, its chairman, office bearers and workers. The acts of these people are dangerous to the constitution and democratic dispensation and thus their party is liable to be dissolved.
These acts are totally unconstitutional violative of the fundamental rights and various provisions of the Constitution including Articles 3,4,5,6,9,14,15,22,24,29,39 and 40 of the Constitution.
Awn maintained that Imran Khan and his party have literally destroyed the fabric of the society by attacking the institutions and making hate speeches against the integrity and dignity of the country and its institutions. He added that the freedom of speech and expression are fundamental rights. However, these rights cannot be used to denigrate or undermine the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, or commission of or incitement to an offence. He also said that the PTI’s leadership created hatred amongst people, they abused, threatened, advocating violence and this was broadcast by the private channels.