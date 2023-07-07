Friday, July 07, 2023
Senate official dismissed over misconduct

Senate official dismissed over misconduct
Web Desk
7:50 PM | July 07, 2023
National

The Senate deputy secretary has been dismissed from service allegedly for using the name of a former chief justice for mala fide intentions and other disciplinary violations. 

Sources in the Senate Secretariat said Deputy Secretary Faiqa Abdul Hai had been removed for misconduct on the recommendations of an inquiry committee. The officer, they said, was unable to defend the allegations levelled against her before the inquiry committee despite her personal hearing. 

The allegations against Hai included possession of fake NOC and issuing false statements. She would also intimidate and blackmail colleagues, it is alleged.

