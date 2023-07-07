Shakira makes a bold fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week with ‘NO’ Trench Coat

PARIS-Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer, made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, using her outfit to convey a powerful message. The 46-year-old artist donned a white Viktor and Rolf trench coat that prominently featured the word “NO” across her chest during the fashion house’s haute couture show. To accentuate the ensemble, Shakira paired the coat with gold peep-toe platform heels and a pale gold handbag, complementing the silver zippers and gold lining. She completed her look with large brown-tinted frames and her signature long hair styled straight. This Fashion Week appearance follows closely after Shakira’s recent split from her former partner, Gerard Piqué. In a candid interview with People en Español for their latest cover story, Shakira opened up about discovering the sense of betrayal she felt from the soccer star. This revelation came at a particularly challenging time, as her father, William Mebarak Chadid, had recently been hospitalized due to a serious fall. Shakira’s fashionable outing serves as a testament to her resilience and determination to move forward, showcasing her unwavering strength in the face of personal challenges.