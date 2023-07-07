Friday, July 07, 2023
Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah on Thursday or­dered authorities concerned to arrest the culprit who sexu­ally assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. In a statement, Sindh Informa­tion Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Chief Minister had taken notice of the matter and ordered the police to arrest the culprit in­volved in the ghastly incident immediately. Memon was of the view that a mentally de­ranged person could resort to such a brazen criminal at­tempt as a normal human be­ing could never do such an act. He said the government had the resolve to prevent the recurrence of such sorrow­ful incidents in society.Police officials said that two teams have been formed to arrest the culprit who sexually as­saulted a veiled woman alleg­edly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area. They added that station house officers (SHOs) of two police stations were included in the teams. Police said that the department took notice of the incident following a vi­ral video, however, a formal complaint was not filed by the affected woman yet. A video has gone viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launched a sexual assault on a woman. The in­cident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area. The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcy­cle in a street and removing his shorts. Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.

Pakistani parliamentary delegation engages in constructive dialogue at CIIDS in China

Staff Reporter

