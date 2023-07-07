Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah on Thursday or­dered authorities concerned to arrest the culprit who sexu­ally assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. In a statement, Sindh Informa­tion Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Chief Minister had taken notice of the matter and ordered the police to arrest the culprit in­volved in the ghastly incident immediately. Memon was of the view that a mentally de­ranged person could resort to such a brazen criminal at­tempt as a normal human be­ing could never do such an act. He said the government had the resolve to prevent the recurrence of such sorrow­ful incidents in society.Police officials said that two teams have been formed to arrest the culprit who sexually as­saulted a veiled woman alleg­edly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area. They added that station house officers (SHOs) of two police stations were included in the teams. Police said that the department took notice of the incident following a vi­ral video, however, a formal complaint was not filed by the affected woman yet. A video has gone viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launched a sexual assault on a woman. The in­cident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area. The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcy­cle in a street and removing his shorts. Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.