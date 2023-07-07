Friday, July 07, 2023
Six held in Greece shipwreck case

Six held in Greece shipwreck case
Web Desk
8:48 PM | July 07, 2023
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujarat Friday arrested six operatives of notorious gang involved in Greece boat capsizing incident in various operations.

The human traffickers were arrested from Khariyan, Malkwal, Jhelum, Lahore and Gujarat.

The human traffickers extorted millions of rupees from citizens by pretending to be from.

The arrested accused include Aslam Darikan, Hasnain Shah, Safdar Behgat, Arshad Gujjar, Muhammad Ashraf and Mumtaz Hussain.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, the human smuggler Aslam Darikanwala sent most of the citizens abroad illegally in the past via Libya to Europe by boat.

The teams under the supervision of Deputy Director Tariq Masood are raiding in various parts of the country.

