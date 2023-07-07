Street criminals involved in injuring women arrested  

KARACHI - Taimooria Police Station on Thursday arrested two allegedly most wanted street criminals in injured condition after an exchange of fire near North Nazimabad Block-M and recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, mobile phones and purses. According to SHO Taimooria Police Station Faisal Rafiq, the arrested accused had been identified as Mazhar Abbas alias Mitha Khan and Nadeem. During the initial investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in several street crimes in districts Central and East, while according to the criminal records of the accused, Mazhar Abbas was wanted for his involvement in 8 cases registered against him in different police stations, while his accomplice Nadeem was wanted in two cases in Taimooria police station. The accused shot and injured a woman who withdrew money from an ATM in the Buffer Zone area the other day, injured two other women with the butt of a pistol and fled after robbing the women of Rs 60,000 in cash and gold jewellery. Further investigations were underway.