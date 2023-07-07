Supreme Court has nothing to do with PIA management, maintains Senate body

ISLAMABAD-Senate Standing Committee on Aviation has said that the Supreme Court has nothing to do with the PIA management as it deliberated on the top court’s recent decision regarding recruitment in the national flag carrier.

Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was held at Parliament House on Thursday with Senator Hidayatullah in the chair.

The Senate Committee adopted the report of Sub-Committee constituted to resolve the issues of pilot licences. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla termed the Former Aviation Minister claimes of ‘fake pilots’ as an ill advised and stated that it has served a big blow to PIA and the country globally. He suggested that Civil Aviation Authority should resolve the matter in the ambit of its rules without the interference of FIA and Court.

The Senate body was briefed on the details of flights cancelled from all airports of Balochistan in the last two months. PIA officials apprised that 49 flights were delayed in the month of April and 9 flights were delayed in June. However, the delay occurred due to financial and crew constraints and the flights will be normalised after the completion of Haj operation, officials assured. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla suggested that PIA should engage private airlines so that the passengers could be accommodated. The Committee recommended the PIA to draft a viable flight plan for Balochistan and decided to invite the private airlines in the next meeting.

While deliberating on the Supreme Court recent decision which granted national carrier to recruit 205 skilled employees, PIA officials informed that Supreme Court has allowed PIA to recruit cabin crew, IT professionals and 80 pilots on the contract of one year.

The officials stated that the major impediment lies in Supreme Court decision is that a cost of 15,000 to 20,000 dollars incurred on the initial 8 to 10 months training of pilots and there is no legal binding which barred the pilots from joining other airlines after the initial contract of one year. The Senate Committee maintained that Supreme Court has nothing to do with the management of PIA and directed the PIA to share the court decision with the committee in the next meeting.

Moreover, the committee expressed dissatisfaction on the details of employees submitted by the PIA. The chairman Committee directed that complete details with experience and present posting of employees should be submitted in the next meeting.

In addition to that, Senate Committee taken up the matter of PIA employees appointment on fake degrees. FIA officials apprised that Challans in 15 cases against the 260 nominated employees have been submitted, however, the Special Committee on Affected Employees has directed for the withdrawal of cases. Chairman Committee Senator Hidayatullah maintained that employees bearing fake degrees should not be spared at any cost and the recommendation of standing committee should be implemented.

Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan inquired about the number of active pensioners drawing pension from Pakistan International Airline Corporation (PIAC) and how much pension is being given to widows of employees. PIA officials apprised that as of now, 15,000 employees are drawing pension out of which 5,000 are widows who have been paid 2 to 3,000 every month. The Committee recommended that pension of widow should be increased from 2 to 5,000 as the current amount is not suffice for the maintainability of the family.

The meeting was attended by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Umer Farooq, Senator Dr.Afnan Ullah Khan and senior officers of Ministry of Aviation, PIA and FIA.