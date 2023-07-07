Suspected dacoit shot dead in police encounter 

Islamabad-A suspected dacoit was shot dead by police in an encounter at Chamber Road, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The two other accomplices of the suspected dacoit managed to escape from the scene, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Siyam, he added.

According to him, a police party, following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, was carrying out a search operation on Chamber Road when cops spotted a suspicious car.

He said the cops signaled the driver to stop vehicle for checking when the persons in the car opened firing on police party adding that police also reteliated and shot and injured one of the suspects. The other accomplices of the injured suspect managed to flee from the scene, police spokesman said.

The injured suspect was moved to hospital where he died due to fatal injuries.

According to a police officer, the suspect shot dead in police encounter was involved in a series of crimes including dacoity, murder and snatching.

“The suspect was involved in killing a student in G-13 area also,” he said.

He said that several police teams have been conducting the search operation for arrest of the fleeing suspects. A case has also been registered against the suspects, he said.