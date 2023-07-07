Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 

DHAKA - Bangladesh ODI skipper and star batter Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday. The development comes three months before the ICC World Cup 2023 begins in India. The 34-year-old was in tears after bringing the curtain down on his 16-year international career in a press conference. “This is the end for me,” Tamim, who made his international debut in a 2007 ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, told reporters. “I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. “I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. “I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers.”