Friday, July 07, 2023
Teenage girl killed, woman injured in roof collapse

Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  A teenager girl was killed while a sep­tuagenarian woman sustained serious inju­ries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Jaranwala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesper­son said here on Thurs­day that a dilapidated roof of a house caved in due to rain in Chak No 380-GB Jaranwala. As a result, 13-year-old She­hzadi and 70-year-old Aalan Bibi were buried under the debris. Receiv­ing information, a Res­cue-1122 team rushed to the site and rescued them from the debris. Howev­er, the teenager could not survive and succumbed to her injuries. Aalan Bibi suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Teh­sil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a precarious condition.

Staff Reporter

