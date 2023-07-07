Toxic liquor claims four lives

SHEIKHUPURA - Four people died after consuming toxic li­quor in Bhikhi area, here on Thursday.

According to police, Snawar, Shehzad, Gul­fam and Goral consumed toxic liquor due to which their condition deteriorated and they all died after some time.

Taking strict action of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawat has suspended SHO Bhikhi police station Dr Muhammad Riaz, Beat staff and Muharar.

The police have arrested bootlegger Maratab Masih soon after the incident and started further investigation. The DPO told media that drug peddlers would be dealt with an iron hand, adding that the accused in­volved in this incident would be taken to task.

ARMED CLASH CLAIMS TWO LIVES IN SHEIKHUPURA

Two persons including a woman were killed and another two were injured after an armed clash between two rival groups in Sheikhu­pura district, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Qila Sattar Shah area when two warring groups opened fire on each other. As a result, two persons were killed, whereas another two others were criti­cally injured. Upon being informed about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and arrested two suspects alongwith the weapons. The police shifted the dead bodies to hospi­tal for autopsy. Moreover, the injured victims were also shifted to a hospital for medical aid.

The police said a case has been registered and appropriate measures would be taken to ensure justice for the aggrieved party.