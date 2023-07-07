Two deaf Christian women, a girl go missing

PESHAWAR - Two hearing- impaired women from a minority community along with a young girl have been reported missing from the Zargarabad area of Peshawar, according to the police.

The two women, who are Christians, are said to be hearing-impaired .

They left their residence along with a girl to collect funds from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) but have not returned home.

Upon receiving the report, the police registered a case at Yakatoot police station and initiated a search operation to locate the missing women and the girl from the minority community.