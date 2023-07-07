Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two deaf Christian women, a girl go missing

Agencies
July 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Two hearing- impaired women from a minority community along with a young girl have been reported missing from the Zargarabad area of Peshawar, according to the police.

The two women, who are Christians, are said to be hearing-impaired .

They left their residence along with a girl to collect funds from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) but have not returned home.

Upon receiving the report, the police registered a case at Yakatoot police station and initiated a search operation to locate the missing women and the girl from the minority community.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023