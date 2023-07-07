Wahab Riaz’s rain boot splash

Amidst the recent monsoon spells in Lahore, Wahab Riaz, a member of the Punjab caretaker cabinet, was spotted wearing white rain boots and engaging in a rather perplexing activity. This week, the provincial capital suffered from loss of life and extensive flooding during the monsoon spells. According to government officials, the rainfall shattered a three-decade-old record. Large parts of the city were waterlogged. Power outages lasted for several hours.

The monsoon is no longer a romantic affair. I once read an excellent book, ‘Chasing The Monsoon’, by Alexander Frater, a British travel writer. Originally published in 1990, it is a fascinating account of the monsoon as Frater followed the rainstorm from its burst on the beaches of Trivandrum, through Delhi, Calcutta, and across Bangladesh.

But now the monsoon, especially in Pakistan, is synonymous with urban flooding and misery. Last year’s devastating floods after the unusually vicious monsoon spell left at least 1,700 people dead and caused a loss of Rs. 3.3 trillion.

Climate change has amplified the intensity of monsoons each year, while the deteriorating civic infrastructure struggles to withstand prolonged periods of rain. Power outages and inadequate drainage systems add to the woes of citizens, along with streets and roads turning into water parks. However, the lack of preparedness by the civic authorities is particularly worrisome and has unfortunately become a recurring trend.

As soon as rainfall begins, government officials and ministers hastily venture into waterlogged areas, ostensibly attempting to clear the water. Yet, this entire endeavour appears absurd and futile, as epitomised by the bewildering image of Wahab Riaz aimlessly splashing around in rainwater, donning his white rain boots.

The caretaker minister had no clue what to do and walked and drove around in rainwater clumsily. A day later, he defended his actions by sounding even more absurd, as he claimed in a tweet that criticism of his actions was akin to maligning the country with negative propaganda. He was not the only one. The whole Punjab cabinet and Lahore city administration had been asked to be ‘out in the field’ and ‘clear water.’ The commissioner in Lahore also looked equally clueless.

It’s truly astonishing how our successive governments consistently lack both imagination and proactive action. Despite the well-known fact that monsoon spells have grown increasingly intense over the years, they fail to take preventive measures. The absence of efforts to clear drainage systems prior to the rainy season is alarming. Often, rainwater infiltrates the already overflowing sewer lines. While it’s understandable that congested, older parts of the city struggle to cope with heavy rainfall, it’s disconcerting to witness newly built housing neighbourhoods becoming waterlogged. This situation reflects poorly on city planners and their ability to develop sustainable, modern infrastructure.

What exacerbates the issue is the ridiculousness of government officials attempting to clear water after rain spells, primarily as a mere photo opportunity. This practice persists despite each such moment appearing ridiculous in the past. Part of the problem lies with the citizens and the news media as well. Instead of demanding long-term improved infrastructure and its proper maintenance, they incessantly pressure officials to be present in the field during rainstorms. This approach solves nothing.

And, each time our politicians try to act like superheroes. Back in 2019, Usman Buzdar, the former Punjab chief minister, created a similar spectacle by driving around in his Land Cruiser and offering a lift to stranded women and children. “Where do you want to go? Get in fast,” Buzdar was seen asking women and children, knee-deep in rainwater, in a video shared by his staff. And Shehbaz Sharif, walking around in rainwater in his long boots, has now assumed a legendary reputation in the internet hall of fame.

The sight of Wahab Riaz wading through rainwater caught attention this time, but it’s just a matter of time before another minister follows suit next year. The only variation would be the colour of their shoes.