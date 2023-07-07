Friday, July 07, 2023
WASA arrangements ahead of monsoon reviewed  

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Superintending Engineer (SE) Public Health Engineering (PHE) Gujranwala Qaisar Rashid completed a third-party review of machinery and installations administered by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to handle any emergency during upcoming monsoon, informed WASA spokesman on Thursday.

He said that the official expressed his satisfaction over performance of WASA in handling potential flood situations and draining floodwater from low-lying areas during the upcoming monsoon rains. He said that the the second round of the inspection of machinery and installations was carried out on the orders of the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. 

Superintendent SE PHE Gujranwala Qaiser Rashid paid a visit to Nullah Leh along with team, he said. He added the team also visited the WASA HQs where Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanvir, Deputy Managing Director Salim Ashraf, and other officials were present. The team from Gujranwala conducted a comprehensive third-party assessment of WASA’s machinery, declaring it and the drainage arrangements as satisfactory. They also reviewed the cleaning of sewage lines using modern winching machines, he said.

The team also expressed satisfaction with the progress on cleaning of Nullah Leh, the spokesman said.

 

OUR STAFF REPORT

