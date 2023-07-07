Weekly inflation up by 0.70pc

The weekly inflation rate increased by 0.70 percent, reaching overall 28.55 percent as assessed by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI).

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 24 essential items got expensive in a week. The price of tomato increased by 42.25pc in the recent week.

During the week, onion price increased by 8.70pc, potato 4.79pc, flour 4.05pc and molasses 4.01pc and sugar 3.48pc.

According to the PBS, bananas got cheaper by 7.51pc and chicken by 2.80pc, eggs by 0.17pc. Cooking oil and ghee prices also decreased.

According to the report, daal masoor, daal mung, daal chana also got cheaper while the prices of 17 essential items remained stable.