What’s the alternative: Why every choice matters

KARACHI-Considering the state of the world we inhabit, it is no surprise that conversations about sustainability are taking center stage. Shaista Ayesha, Chief Executive Officer at SEED Ventures agrees, noting a “heightened recognition of the pressing need to address environmental challenges such as climate change, pollution, and resource depletion” which “permeated both local and global communities.”

Yet, as the team at SEED noticed, these conversations were not taking every facet into account. In particular, emphasizes Shaista, there was a lack of attention afforded to various stakeholders. Addressing the global sustainability conversation, she says “we noticed a common oversight: the tendency to primarily focus on environmental aspects while neglecting the social, economic, and cultural dimensions of sustainability.” Unsurprisingly perhaps, given how Pakistani communities and ways of life have been impacted, Shaista and her team wanted to bridge this gap. “We firmly believe,” she says, “that genuine sustainability encompasses not only environmental considerations but also the broader impacts on communities, equity, and overall well-being.”

This was the backdrop that fostered What’s the Alternative (WTA) a platform devised and managed by SEED Ventures that facilitates comprehensive conversations regarding sustainability.

A multifaceted look at

sustainability

WTA’s focus includes the environment but also extends to wellness and lifestyle. As Shaista explains it, “the well-being of individuals and communities is inherently tied to the health of the environment”. She notes that at its core, the platform was created to, “ignite inspiration and empowerment, motivating individuals to make sustainable choices and actively contribute to meaningful change in their daily lives and communities”. To this end, focusing on the well-being of communities and individuals is imperative, because it engages stakeholders at various levels. According to Shaista, “the integration of people’s well-being and community considerations ensures that sustainability initiatives foster inclusivity, equity, and a commitment to addressing the needs of all stakeholders”.

Solution focused

conversations

A driving factor behind WTA is how individual actions can compound and result in seismic changes. “We strive to convey the message,” says Shaista, “that every choice matters and that each person possesses the capacity to effect meaningful change, fostering the creation of a more sustainable world”.

She explains that the fundamental message of the platform is “to inspire and empower individuals and communities to embrace sustainable choices and propel transformative change,” noting that, “we have deliberately chosen this message because we firmly believe that every individual possesses the power to contribute significantly to a sustainable future”.

Thus WTA functions as a solution-oriented platform, that encourages conversations and offers resources. It provides insights to policymakers and academics but also offers road maps to individuals. “We aim to empower individuals,” says Shaista, “with knowledge and resources to make informed choices that minimize their environmental footprint.”

Cognizant of the fact that conversations about sustainable living are often perceived as “costly or inaccessible for certain individuals,” the team behind WTA offers inclusive solutions. As Shaista explains it, “we emphasize that sustainability extends beyond expensive eco-friendly products or practices. Our platform offers a variety of solutions and alternatives, including affordable options and do-it-yourself approaches. We emphasize the long-term cost savings associated with sustainable choices and the significance of prioritizing well-being within one’s means.”

Fostering comprehensive change

The platform was created with systemic factors in mind. “The WTA platform is designed to benefit a wide range of stakeholders,” says Shaista. She notes that while it offers information and practical sustainable living tips for individuals, it also includes community engagement tools and insights for businesses and academics. The ultimate goal, Shaista emphasizes is “to create a space where diverse stakeholders can come together and contribute to a sustainable future”. To this end, the platform will also host events to further these conversations. Their inaugural event, the EcoSummit in collaboration with Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) will take place on July 12, 2023. The event will take place at the Chambers of Commerce Building, Karachi. Shaista explains that it will “bring together industry leaders to discuss alternative solutions for reducing environmental harm and innovative ways to promote sustainability.” It will be the first of many events that WTA will facilitate to further conversations pertaining to sustainability.