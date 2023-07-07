Young man shot dead by robbers over resistance in Karachi

KARACHI-Robbers shot dead a young man on resistance during a robbery in Karachi on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Shah Lateef Town when some robbers gunned down a man for retaliating during snatching. Police teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident.

The suspects were initially caught and tortured by nearby citizens; however, police took them into custody upon arriving. Moreover, the police also shifted the citizen’s body to a hospital for legal procedure. Police claimed that two pistols have been recovered from the arrested suspects. A case has been registered by the local police who said a thorough investigation would be conducted to examine every aspect of the incident.