32 unlicensed medical stores sealed in a year in Hazro

Attock - Crackdown against unregistered medical stores and spurious drugs is in full swing and no lenient view being taken in this context. Drug Inspector Tehsil Hazro Dr Syed Muhammad Ashaar Naqvi said this while talking to The Nation. He while giving details of the action taken said that during the last one year, 32 unlicensed and illegal medical stores were sealed while fifty cases have been forwarded to District Drug Control Board for necessary action. He said FIRs have been registered against the owners of two medical stores/ clinics at police station Rangoo and police station Hazro for reopening their medical stores which were sealed. Drug Inspector said beside this samples of four medicines were found sub standard during lab check and action was being taken accordingly. While replying to a question, he said that mafia involved in illegal practices in health sector posing threat to precious lives will have to face the music.