Sunday, July 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

32 unlicensed medical stores sealed in a year in Hazro

Muhammad Sabrin
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock   -   Crackdown against unregistered medical stores and spurious drugs is in full swing and no lenient view being taken in this context. Drug Inspector Tehsil Hazro Dr Syed Muhammad Ashaar Naqvi said this while talking to The Nation. He while giving details of the action taken said that during the last one year, 32 unlicensed and illegal medical stores were sealed while fifty cases have been forwarded to District Drug Control Board for necessary action. He said FIRs have been registered against the owners of two medical stores/ clinics at police station Rangoo and police station Hazro for reopening their medical stores which were sealed. Drug Inspector said beside this samples of four medicines were found sub standard during lab check and action was being taken accordingly. While replying to a question, he said that mafia involved in illegal practices in health sector posing threat to precious lives will have to face the music.

ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in 3 operations

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1720332939.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024