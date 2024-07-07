76th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research held

PESHAWAR - The 76th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of Agricultural University Peshawar was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht here on Saturday.

Secretary Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof Dr Sajid presented the agenda of the meeting. After much deliberation, the 75th ASRB minutes were approved. Various cases were discussed in the meeting, including extensions for time-barred PhD, MS, and MPhil students, approval of 8 PhD synopses, and 10 PhD theses’ foreign evaluation reports. Agriculture University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht thanked all the members for holding the successful meeting.

and said that the University employees should play their role in the development of the university and focus on quality education, research, and training.

The meeting was attended by Pro-vice chancellor Prof Dr Daud Jan, Dean Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Dean Prof Dr Abdul Rehman, Dean Prof Dr Khalid Nawab, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Sattar, Director of ORIC Prof Dr Arif, Director of Climate Change Studies Prof Dr Humayun, Director Quality Assurance Dr Khurram Nawaz, and Dr Muhammad Shafi.