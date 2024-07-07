Agro exports reach $8 billion mark for first time: Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD - The country’s agro exports have reached an unprecedented $8 billion mark for the , said Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

This achievement underscores the collective efforts of traders, farmers, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and the Commerce Ministry.

Minister Jam Kamal lauded the dedication and hard work of all stakeholders involved, from the grassroots level of growers to the final market stages.

“A lot of work has been done by TDAP, the horticulture sector, growers, and provincial authorities to raise awareness and provide assistance at the grower level,” he stated.

The minister emphasized that this remarkable improvement demonstrates the sector’s vast potential and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to further enhancing it.

The support provided at various stages, from cultivation to export, has been pivotal in achieving this growth.

Adding to the optimism, the second Agro Show in Pakistan has garnered significant attention, attracting numerous foreign companies interested in the country’s agricultural products.

This event is poised to open new avenues for international collaborations and investments, further bolstering Pakistan’s agro-economy.

The minister’s announcement reflects a broader strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural exports, aiming for sustainable growth and increased global competitiveness. The focus on improving infrastructure, technology, and support systems at the grassroots level has been key to this success, providing a solid foundation for future advancements in the sector.