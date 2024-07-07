Sunday, July 07, 2024
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony

Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony
Agencies
July 07, 2024
LAHORE    -   US Ambassador Donald A Blome attended a ceremony to mark the 248th Independence Day  of the United States of America (USA) hosted by the US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins. The event was attended by a wide range of government, business, and civil society representatives.  It highlighted key areas of partnership between the United States and Pakistan, including a robust trade and investment relationship, innovative collaboration through the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework on climate challenges, extensive people-to-people ties, and more.    Ambassador Blome, in his address, said the United States would remain a committed partner of the people of Pakistan in strengthening fundamental freedoms and democratic institutions as well as in expanding economic opportunities for the people of Pakistan.   The envoy commended US business representatives in attendance for their work in creating high-quality jobs for Pakistanis, fostering women’s inclusion in the workforce, introducing innovative business practices, and supporting local communities through their corporate social responsibility efforts.

During his Lahore visit, Ambassador Blome also met Ahmadi representatives and visited the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection.

