July 07, 2024
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in 3 operations

APP
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 13 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 185 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK at a courier office in Lahore. In second operation, 4.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested in Hayatabad Peshawar.

In third operation, 8.4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on RCD Road Hub while an accused was also arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

