APHC-AJK will hold rally in Karachi on Burhan Wani’s martyrdom anniversary

KARACHI - All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter will hold a rally in Karachi on July 08 to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani. According to Kashmir Media Service, Burhan Wani, along with two other associates, was martyred by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016. A delegation of APHC-AJK has reached Karachi under the leadership of General Secretary Parvaiz Ahmad Shah. Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Chaudhry Shaheen and Imtiaz Ahmed Wani are also included in the delegation. The delegates during their visit met the General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional), Sindh, Sardar Abdul Rahim, and briefed him about the latest situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Sardar Abdul Rahim on the occasion said the leaders and workers of Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) will fully participate in the rally on Monday. He said the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris has been recognized by the international community, which India has suppressed on the basis of military force. Sardar Abdul Rahim reiterated Pakistan’s determination to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris engaged in the just struggle for right to self-determination.