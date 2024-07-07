Azerbaijan president to pay two day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev would pay two day official visit to Pakistan on July 11-12 . President Ilham Aliyev has been invited by prime minister shehbaz sharif. Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev would be accompanied by high powered delegation comprising cabinet members and businessmen. During the visit president Ilham Aliyev would meet prime minister shehbaz sharif, president asif Zardari separately.

Formal talks would be held in prime minister office between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and president Ilham Aliyev where all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation would be reviewed. A number of agreements and memorandum of understanding are expected to be signed during the official talks at the PM office. Credible sources told The Nation that preferential trade agreement is expected to be signed between the two countries. Deputy Azeri foreign minister has arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with various senior officials for finalization of agenda of talks between the leadership of the two countries. The deputy foreign minister would also see the finalization of drafts of various agreements and MOUs.

There is great potential for tourism in both countries. In 2024 fifty five thousand Pakistani citizens visited Baku on tourist visa. Both Prime Minister shehbaz sharif and president Zardari would host luncheon and banquet respectively in honour of President Ilham Aliyev.

Both countries support each other on their strategic issues. Pakistan provided diplomatic and moral support to Azerbaijan during its war with Armenia. Azerbaijan support Pakistan stance on Jammu and Kashmir conflict.