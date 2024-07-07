Bahawalpur DPO unveils Muharram security plan

BAHAWALPUR - A comprehensive security plan is being put in place in Bahawalpur district in connection with Muharram on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan. As part of the security plan, heavy police contingents will perform security duties across the district while a district control room has been established for timely coordination. According to Bahawalpur DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, at least 250 processions and 575 majalis will be held in Bahawalpur district from 1st of Muharram to 10th of Muharram. Similarly, 571 Majalis of category A, B and C will be held. The police will provide three-layer security cover to the participants. More than 2500 police officers and officials, besides 1600 volunteers will also perform security duties around the majalis venue and routes of the processions. Along with the district police, Dolphin Force, Eagle Squad, Special Branch and Elite Police Force will also perform security duties. CCTV cameras, drone cameras, jammers, sniffer dogs, walk-through gates, barbed wire and steel barriers will be used to ensure foolproof security during Muharram. On this occasion, the District Police Officer issued instructions and said that all Muharram processions and gatherings should be strictly made punctual. He warned that the use of loudspeaker, wall chalking, hate material, provocative speeches, display of weapons and aerial firing are strictly prohibited and legal action will be taken against the violators. Orders have been issued by the district administration regarding restrictions on 80 controversial speakers. The police officer also said that immediate and strict legal action would be taken against those who violate the law during Muharram.

A separate traffic duty plan has been chalked out to keep the traffic flow smooth in the city during Muharram.