Breaking Barriers

Pursuing a degree in Computer Sciences has granted me the opportunity to witness firsthand the multiple barriers that women in STEM still face in Pakistan today. There is no doubt that pioneers such as Arfa Karim and Dr. Atiya Khan have left behind a lasting legacy, inspiring students to excel in STEM fields. However, we still have a long way to go in appreciating women’s contributions and undeniable aptitude in this field.

I want to address some of the pressing issues that girls and women may face if they choose to embark upon this difficult but rewarding career journey. Stereotypically in Pakistan, girls are more likely to be pushed into health fields as opposed to subjects that are generally considered more “technical.” Due to these preconceived notions and added cultural barriers, when women do finally accomplish this feat, they are met with unsupportive work environments and discriminatory practices that may hinder their progress or growth in the long run.

The best course of action should be implemented at a government level, where concerned authorities can conduct training programs to raise awareness about unconscious bias and promote gender sensitivity in educational institutions and workplaces. Additionally, efforts should be made to create greater acceptance for women in STEM and foster more inclusive work environments. Another viable solution could be providing scholarships and implementing initiatives at a government level to encourage more girls to pursue STEM subjects.

NATASHA ZAHEER,

Lahore.

