Canada edge Venezuela on penalties to reach Copa America semis

ARLINGTON - Canada reached the semifinals of the Copa America on Friday, triumphing 4-3 in a penalty shootout against Venezuela after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Jacob Shaffelburg put Canada ahead in the 13th minute, but Salomon Rondon equalized in the 64th minute. The match proceeded to penalties where Canada emerged victorious, setting up a semifinal clash with world champions Argentina. Under new American coach Jesse Marsch, Canada displayed relentless pressing and determination. In the shootout, both teams missed twice, sending the contest into sudden death. Canadian keeper Max Crepeau, who had earlier erred for Venezuela’s goal, redeemed himself by saving Wilker Angel’s penalty. Ismael Kone then converted the decisive spot-kick, igniting celebrations among the crowd of 51,080, mostly Venezuelan fans. Canada’s high-energy start overwhelmed Venezuela, with Shaffelburg and Jonathan David leading the attack. Despite Venezuela’s late pressure and Rondon’s spectacular long-range goal, Canada held on.After Rondon and David scored the opening penalties, Venezuela’s Yangel Herrera hit the post, and Canada’s Liam Millar missed over the bar. The shootout continued with dramatic twists until Crepeau’s save allowed Kone to secure the win. “Everybody needs to realize the respect this country deserves and these footballers deserve,” Crepeau told Fox Sports. “These Canadians are in the semifinals of Copa America.”Canada will face Argentina in the semifinal, hoping to pull off another upset and reach the final in Miami on July 14.