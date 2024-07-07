CM Maryam approves ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship’ scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship Program’ and directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000. Chairing a special meeting of the Higher Education Department here on Saturday, the CM said that 100 per cent fees of students doing BS from government and eight selected private universities would be paid from the scholarship.

Maryam emphasized the need to provide necessary support to the private sector to promote higher education. Private sector’s participation would provide opportunities for higher education to the youth of remote areas, she said. The CM ordered for immediate establishment of new universities in Jhelum, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar. She reviewed recommendations for establishment of universities under public private partnership, and agreed to facilitate private sector in this regard. She also ordered to immediately launch laptop scheme.

The chief minister decided to introduce new market-driven disciplines in colleges with less number of students. She also directed to introduced a foolproof system for the appointment of Divisional Directors and Principals purely on merit through an online portal system. A plan for providing new buses to government colleges was also presented to the Chief Minister. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that it is advisable to constitute a high-level ministerial committee to review affairs of the private universities. She decided to establish Punjab Board Coordination Commission for reforms in the affairs of education boards.

The chief minister expressed pleasure over the successful program of MD CAT and E CAT free classes in 90 colleges of Punjab. She said, “The scope of free MD CAT and E CAT classes in colleges should be gradually expanded for the students from remote areas.” She appreciated the performance of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Higher Education Department.

Earlier, Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Finance Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM and other officers concerned were also present.