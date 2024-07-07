Sunday, July 07, 2024
CM pays special focus on Murree’s development, says minister

Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Murree is also the second home of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif after Nawaz Sharif. Since CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif came to power, she has focused special attention to Murres’s development. May it be tourist train infrastructure or hospitals, she added. She expressed these views while talking to the journalists at the Murree Press Club.CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was focusing on the uplift of every sector in Murree, she said  and adding that “We will soon improve the condition of cardiac laboratory in BHUs and THQs with other hospitals in Murrre” she said. A specialized hospital would be established in Murree soon. Murree will soon be given the status of a district. Flats would be built and handed over to the journalists of Murree. A list of registered journalists should be sent to Lahore so that we can request the Punjab government about establishing a housing society and a press club for Murres’s  journalists, she said. The minister said,” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif will get the houses built for Murres’s journalists. . I will myself talk for the Wage Board Award.” She added: “We will definitely find a solution to the issues being faced by the regional reporters. Murree is very close to my leader’s heart. When I visit Murree for the second time, I want to inaugurate a new Press Club”. There was a need to work on with finding a permanent solution to illegal constructions and traffic issues in Murree, she said. The Punjab government was introducing a ‘Glass Train’ for  Murree which would significantly help to mitigate traffic issues, the minister said.

Our Staff Reporter

