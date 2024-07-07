Sunday, July 07, 2024
DPO visits Atla Police Station

APP
July 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

SWABI    -  District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Haroon Rasheed here on Saturday visited Atla Police Station in Circle Topi, where he reviewed the steps taken regarding the security of the police station and area besides going through all records of the police station and the cases under investigation.

He issued instructions to the staff regarding various issues on the spot. In view of the current security situation, he inspected various and important places and checked the security arrangements. Instructions were given to make better cleaning arrangements in the Police Station. He inspected its records, references and under-investigation cases and directed to investigate the cases quickly and on merit.

The DPO Swabi also inspected the security arrangements, CCTV cameras and various posts around the police station and issued instructions to bring further improvement in various matters.

