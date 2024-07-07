Federal govt likely to enlarge size of cabinet

ISLAMABAD - The federal government, despite its tall claims, is likely to further swell the existing size of its cabinet by giving more chunk to its allies.

The party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, has been facing immense pressure from its coalition partners before the start of presenting finance bill 2024-25.

The allies were given assurances to make changes in the cabinet and reshuffle after the passage of the federal budget 2024-25, background discus¬sions with the members of allied partners revealed. The ruling party, because of disinterest by PPP, has not been facing much problem in the adjustment of federal Cabinet size.

Sources said the ruling clique will soon finalize the matter about expansion in the federal cabinet, as some coalition partners have started reminding about the pledges made with them. PPP’s, the main allied partner , had distanced itself from becoming part of federal cabinet and so far have not changed its decision. On the other hand, other coalition partners demanding more ministries as per the size of their party. A senior party leader from PPP, desiring not to be named, said the ruling party wants PPP to become part of the federal cabinet but the party’s leadership has not changed it mind. The party members has recently taken Chairmanships of standing committees but not prefer to become part of the cabinet.

Whereas, MQM-P will soon start demanding more ministries from the ruling party. This party has recently shelved plan to join hands with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by joining treasury benches in Sindh Assembly. Sources said that the MQM-P will be given some more ministries in the federal cabinet as promised by the ruling party.

Talking to The Nation, MQM-P senior leader Zahid Malik said that the party has been supporting the ruling party in each step. “The coalition partners should be given proper share as per its size. Party leadership with the consultation of CEC will make final decision in this regard,” he said.