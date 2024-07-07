Future Is Electric

Islamabad is set to experiment with electric buses on two routes initially. This initiative is crucial in the face of heatwaves and Pakistan’s contributions to global warming. Starting with 30 buses, the plan will eventually expand to 160, which is a significant number for a pilot project. Once drivers are trained and charging stations are operational, the project can further expand. Introducing electric vehicles through public transport follows a successful model from countries transitioning to electric transport.

Buses consume more fuel and emit more toxins, making them ideal candidates for replacement with electric vehicles. Urban centers like Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, which frequently appear in poor air quality indexes, stand to benefit significantly. Transitioning to electric buses in these major cities first makes sense, and more can be added gradually. Following this, the government should turn its attention to all government-owned vehicles.

Switching to electric vehicles will be more affordable for Pakistanis, who currently face high fuel costs. However, the reliance on electricity, which is not abundantly available in Pakistan, presents a challenge. Thus, while the initiative is promising and environmentally friendly, it must be accompanied by expanded electricity generation projects. The initial 30 buses are a reasonable start and can revolutionize commuting by setting new environmental safety standards and providing cleaner air.