Halwa of Sonda; A traditional legacy of Thatta

THATTA - Sonda, a small town located approximately 40 kilometers from Thatta, is renowned for its centuries-old graveyard and picturesque location along the banks of the Indus River. Additionally, Sonda is famous throughout the province for its traditional sweet dish, Halwa, which has a unique taste that tantalizes the taste buds of sweet-tooth lovers. Tourists, picnickers, and others who visit Thatta’s historical sites make a stopover in Sonda to indulge in the delicious Halwa from Haji Sher Muhammad’s shop, whose grandfather established the recipe over 70 years ago. The old shop, previously located on the main road, has been relocated to an adjacent street in Sonda town. “My grandfather, Hussain Jakhro, established the shop around 65 years ago, and his Halwa soon gained recognition across Thatta district and other cities in Sindh due to its delicious taste and pure ingredients,” says Sher Muhammad, the current owner. He adds that people send this Halwa to their loved ones living abroad as a treat. The confectioners responsible for making this special recipe have been asked by the owner to keep the ingredients used for making Halwa a secret. Syed Ahmed Jakhro, who heads the team of confectioners, reveals that purified butter (Desi Ghee) is the key ingredient that adds to the taste of Halwa. The owner claims that he is not running the shop for financial gain but to carry on the legacy of his grandfather and father. Ali Muhammad Khaskeli, who traveled from Badin to procure Halwa, says he heard about the special sweet dish from friends and couldn’t resist experiencing its unique taste. People from different parts of the province also order the Halwa to distribute among their relatives during religious and family festivals. Ali Muhammad praises the attitude of local workers, noting that even in today’s era, where business is often driven by profit, the price of this special Sonda Halwa remains reasonable and within reach of the common man.